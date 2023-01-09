A historic York city centre pub is proposing renovations to better reflect its 17th Century heritage.

Mitchells & Butlers PLC seek to undertake the work at the Grade 2-listed The Old White Swan at 80 Goodramgate.

Their planning application to City of York Council seeks to remove a modern bar servery to a modern dining area, remove the existing lobby area with a section of timber floor, and replace a single external door with a new pair of double doors.

Planning documents say the replacement to the modern altro floor will match existing timber floors. The wall panelling, which is not original, will also be replaced to match. This will not harm the heritage asset and meets local and national planning policies.

Similarly, replacing the modern and unoriginal lobby with timber floor to match the existing floors will not harm the historic asset, the application continued.

The planning application concluded:"Care has been taken in formulating these proposals to minimise any impact on the Listed Asset. The proposals will only enhance the building and replace modern elements.”