A WANTED man has been detained by police in North Yorkshire.
On Friday (Januuary 6) North Yorkshire Police put out an appeal for help to locate Ashley Fulcher, 32, who was wanted on recall to prison.
This morning (January 9) the force has said he has now been detained.
A police spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal."
