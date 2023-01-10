A RAIL operator has made five million train tickets available for as little as 50p as part of its flash sale.

Northern Trains is selling one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets, and one million £1.50 tickets via the Northern app, or www.northernrailway.co.uk.

The sale runs from today (January 10) to Friday, January 13 at 4pm, and is valid for travel from Tuesday, January 17 to Friday, March 10 on Northern services.

Local routes available with sale fares in both directions include: Hull to York, Scarborough to Hull, Hull to Leeds, Hull to Bridlington, Harrogate to Knaresborough, and Hull to Sheffield.

Mark Powles, director at Northern, said: “This is our biggest ever flash sale – with 50p, £1 and £1.50 fares available across all parts of our network.

“We know our customers travel for a multitude of reasons – so our hope is this sale will make five million of them – be they for days out, weekends away or catch-ups with friends - that bit more affordable.

“Customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Further afield, journeys in the sale include: Newcastle to Carlisle, Barrow-in-Furness to Manchester Piccadilly, Chester to Stockport, Blackpool South to Preston, and Warrington Central to Liverpool Lime Street.

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, added: “This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p.

“We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”