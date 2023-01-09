NORTH Yorkshire has been found to have the lowest rate of catalytic converter thefts across the country, new figures show.

The data, obtained by Sky News, has found that 97,023 thefts of catalytic converters have been recorded in the last three years across the UK, with criminals stealing 75 per day in 2022.

In the 12 months from December 2021, 28,000 were stolen across the country.

In North Yorkshire, 16 catalytic converter thefts were recorded in 2022, equivalent to 4.43 per 100,000 households, followed by 15 thefts in Cumbria - a rate of 6.61 per 100,000.

The emissions devices contain precious metals and are worth up to £600 a piece.

North Yorkshire Police explained that thieves target catalytic converters for the scrap value of the precious metals inside.

They warned that hybrid vehicles, which contain more precious metals, and 4x4s, whose higher chassis make them more vulnerable, are at a greater risk.

A police spokesperson said: "It’s always advisable to take extra precautions to protect vehicles. If you can, park your car in a locked garage where possible, or a well-lit and populated area.

"Parking close to fences, walls or a kerb, or alongside other vehicles makes access to your car more difficult. It’s always best to avoid parking half on the pavement and half on the road, as the elevated position makes it easier for thieves to access the catalytic converter under the car.

"Asking your garage about security measures such as a cage device to lock around the converter or a tilt sensor to activate an alarm if the vehicle is jacked up, or equipment to etch a serial number on the converter itself is a good idea too.

"If you see someone acting suspiciously under a vehicle, please report it to the police. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.”