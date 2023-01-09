A FITNESS group in York, which aims to support community projects in the local area, will take part in a planting session this weekend.

Members from GoodGym York will gather at Millennium Fields on Saturday (January 14) to take part in a bulb planting task, as well as laying woodchip to support growth, after a fitness session during the park run on the Knavesmire.

The team will be planting thousands of bulbs to support the St Nick's group, who have requested they are planted along the tree-lined cycle path in the area.

The GoodGym team take part in sessions across York (Image: GoodGym)

Nicky Woodall, of GoodGym, said: "The bulbs will be bluebell, snowdrop, winter aconite and crocuses and will make the area look beautiful.

"This is a starter session so absolutely everyone is welcome. Whether this is your first or your 100th good deed, we'd love to see you there.

"Some of us will be running or volunteering at York park run at the Knavesmire beforehand, so if you'd like to meet there and run the 2k from there to task with us, that would be great."

Anyone not taking part in the run before can join the group at Millennium Fields at the bottom of Maple Grove at 10.30am on the day. They will be working in the area until around 11.30am.

GoodGym members pose for a picture together (Image: GoodGym)

The planting is part of GoodGym's January Challenge, during which they try and do as many good deeds as possible as well as running, walking and cycling as far as possible throughout the month, competing with other GoodGym areas around the country.

After the volunteering and the short fitness session, there will be the chance to grab a coffee and have a chat for anyone who would like to do so. Some of the regular runners will also be available to answer any questions that anyone has about the group and the work they do in the local community.

GoodGym York are part of a national organisation that is a community of people who get fit by doing good.

They do this in various ways - but the main idea is to run, walk or cycle to difference places to volunteer in the local community.

The group have a regular group that run or walk together on a Monday evening, meeting at CVS in Priory Street at 6.15pm, running or walking together to do a volunteering task and fitness session before heading back to base. They also hold various other sessions at other times during the week.

"It’s varied, you meet lots of great people, you get fit and feel good for it," Nicky added.

Further details can be found on the GoodGym website.