POETS from different areas of the country will come together to host a special event to raise money to support refugees.

York Stand up to Racism is holding the poetry event to raise funds for Care4Calais who provide food and warm clothing to refugees stranded in Calais and elsewhere in France.

On Sunday January 15, from 4pm to 7pm at the Bluebird Bakery in Acomb, poets from York, Leeds, Scarborough and the Midlands will perform their poetry pieces.

A spokesperson for York Against Racism said: "As this Government seeks to ramp up the hostile environment for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers, York Against Racism aims to show how York residents reject this narrative."

The two founders of Poets Against Racism, Manjit Sahota and Robert Punton, will be coming up from Nottingham to perform. Romany poet Laura Muntaneau, will be travelling from Leicester and poetry slam artists Tom Priestley and Nicky Longthorne from Leeds will also be performing.

The Barberallas, an acapella women’s choir, will be providing a musical interlude of international songs and the Bluebird Bakery will be serving their menu with a range of teas, coffee and baked goods.