The Duke of Sussex has given the first two of four television interviews about his controversial autobiography, Spare.

The tell-all autobiography does not release in the UK until Tuesday, January 10, however, it has already been making headlines as some outlets obtained and translated copies that accidentally went on sale early in Spain.

The leaked snippets have reportedly featured some jaw-dropping claims made by the Duke of Sussex from being physically attacked by his brother Prince William to the now King being jealous of him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry interviews

On Sunday evening, two interviews with the prince aired in which he revealed further details. Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradby, he said he was speaking out in his memoir because “silence only allows the abuser to abuse.”

The second interview aired saw Harry sit down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, in which he revealed he had not texted his brother or spoken to his father for “quite a while”.

“Do you speak to William now, do you text?” Anderson Cooper asked him.

Harry revealed he and William currently do not text (Image: PA)

“Currently, no, but I look forward to us being able to find peace,” Harry replied.

Asked how long it had been since he had spoken to Charles, he said: “We haven’t spoken for quite a while, no, not recently.”

Harry calls Camilla the ‘villain’

In the shocking interview with Cooper, Harry also describes the Queen Consort’s relationship with the press, calling her the ‘villain’.

He told Cooper: “She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image.”

He added: “The need for her to rehabilitate her image…that made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.

“And there was open willingness on both sides to trade information and with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being Queen Consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

He also reportedly writes in his memoir how he and William begged the King not to marry Camilla, and he told Cooper: “We didn’t think it was necessary. We thought it would do more harm than good.”

Prince Harry has not spoken to King Charles ‘for quite a while’ (Image: PA)

When is Prince Harry's book out in the UK and where can I buy it?





The Prince's memoir will be officially released in the UK on Tuesday, January 10.

The highly-anticipated book, which was ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, has a RRP of £28.

Described as the "most eagerly awaited memoir of 2023", the autobiography is available for pre-order at Waterstones where it is currently half-price at £14.

Spare can also be purchased for £14 on Amazon and you can find out more about pre-ordering your copy via the Amazon website.

It is also available for half price at WHSmith at £14 and be pre-ordered here.