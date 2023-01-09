STAFF and residents at a care home in North Yorkshire celebrated the life of music icon Elvis Presley on what would have been his birthday.

Boroughbridge Manor care home in Boroughbridge was transformed into Graceland to mark what would have been Elvis' 88th birthday on Sunday (January 8).

Everyone at the home enjoyed a day of music, fun and dancing followed by a themed buffet which included one of the star's favourite sandwiches - peanut butter and banana.

General manager at the home, Mark Hurst said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his early life and what influenced him and watching old Elvis movies. He was such an incredible talent.

"In the afternoon we had an Elvis quiz - and it was amazing how many songs he recorded. We all surprised ourselves with how many we remembered."