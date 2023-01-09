POLICE in York have arrested a man after someone was seen acting suspiciously inside a vehicle in the city.

North Yorkshire Police say officers arrested a 30-year-old man in the Acomb area following reports of a man acting suspiciously inside a vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: "A man has been charged with vehicle interference and has been remanded into custody."

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of public who reported this into us and to everybody who shared our post.

"Your support in reporting suspicious behaviour and sharing our appeals is extremely important and is very much appreciated."