EMERGENCY services have been called in after a car got stuck in flood water in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire Service say they were called out at 11.15pm last night (January 8) to Main Street in Ryther near Tadcaster after reports of a driver stuck in flood water.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from Tadcaster responded to a report of a single vehicle that had become stuck in flood water.
"Crews located the vehicle in approximately 8 inches of non flowing flood water and assisted the occupant to dry land.
"The vehicle was left in situ to await recovery."
