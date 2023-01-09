AN urgent search is underway to find a missing man who could be in York.

York Police have put out an appeal to residents to help find missing Matthew Dillon.

A police spokesman said: "Please keep an eye out for Matthew who is missing from Merseyside since January 2.

"Information suggests he may have been in York. He may be staying in Hotels, B&Bs or Pubs.

"Any sightings call 101 or 999 in an emergency. Please use reference NYP-07012023-0137."