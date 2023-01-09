THIEVES have struck in a York suburb.

In the early hours of Saturday (January 7) North Yorkshire Police say a Callabre Conectic Electric bike was stolen from Crombie Avenue in Clifton.

READ MORE: Major search as woman and dog go missing in York

A police spokesperson said: "This is a very distinctive cycle and the theft has been very upsetting for the victim."

READ MORE: Busy York road to close from today

"If you have any information, CCTV or Dash Cam Footage in the area you could please check it and contact us on 101 quoting NYP-07012023-0018 if you see something suspicious."

Alternatively you can pass information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 https://orlo.uk/Crimestopppers_uqU0B