A DRONE and sniffer dogs have been deployed after a woman went missing at a York nature reserve.

North Yorkshire Police say they were called to Strensall Common on the outskirts of the city yesterday morning (January 8).

A police spokesman said: "We were alerted by family members that an elderly woman and her puppy were missing, and that her vehicle had been found in a car park on Strensall Common.

"All available free units were sent to the area as a matter of urgency to assist with an area search.

"A police dog was at the scene and a police drone was also on its way.

"We had units in several locations around the common awaiting search perimeter instructions, and that is when officers found the woman.

"A paramedic arrived at 11.15am closely followed by an Ambulance at 11.25. The woman was relayed to York Hospital for treatment. The puppy is safe and in the care of the woman’s daughter.

"Thank you to the dog walking community of Strensall for their concern and help during this incident."