A COUNTRY road near York was flooded today after the River Ouse overtopped its banks.

The road at Acaster Malbis was submerged near the Ship Inn, whose car park was also under water.

The rive peaked late this afternoon at just over 2.9 metres above normal summer levels, having risen following heavy rain in the Dales catchment.

A flood warning is in place for the river in the centre of York and down to Naburn.

The Environment Agency warning said the river had now peaked and levels were expected to fall slowly overnight.