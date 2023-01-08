Prince Harry sits down with ITV tonight ahead of the release of his explosive memoir 'Spare'.

The Prince's tell-all autobiography has been making headlines after various news outlets obtained excerpts of the book just days before it officially hit shelves on January 10.

The Sun, The Daily Telegraph, Page Six and more translated copies of Harry's book after some copies accidentally went on sale early in Spain.

The leaked snippets have reportedly featured some jaw-dropping claims made by the Duke of Sussex from being physically attacked by his brother Prince William to the now King being jealous of him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry: The Interview is set to see him share details of the Duke and Duchess's strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William as well as why they decided to leave.

In the UK, Harry: The Interview will be shown on ITV on Sunday, January 8 at 9pm.

The show will last until 10.40pm with presenter and journalist Tom Brady conducting the interview that took place in the Prince's California home.

In a preview released by ITV, Prince Harry said: "how staying silent is ever going to make things better" before he discussed his thoughts on the monarchy.

Later in the clip, Bradby is seen asking Harry about his brother's potential reaction to the interview and clip, to which Harry replied: "He'd probably say all sorts of different things."

The interview follows the royal couple's recently released Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, which told the story of their relationship.

This followed their courtship, marriage and eventual departure from the Royal Family, sharing the pressure they felt and the media's input into their decision.

The interview is the first time the Prince has spoken out in this way since the couple's groundbreaking interview with Oprah in 2021.

Harry: The Interview is on ITV at 9pm on Sunday, January 8.