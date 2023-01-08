FIREFIGHTERS from four stations were needed to battle a blaze in a house in a North Yorkshrie village.
The home suffered major damage in the fire that started late this morning.
Crews from Scarborough, Pickering, Filey and Malton, put out the blaze using two hose reel jets, light portable pumps and breathing equipment.
The cause has yet to be established.
