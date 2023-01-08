A MAN in his seventies has been arrested after one pedestrian was killed and a second seriously injured.

The dead man and the woman with him were hit by a vehicle at about 5.45pm yesterday evening.

Shortly before the crash, they had been seen on the verge of the A645 near Drax.

North Yorkshire Police say the couple had been in the Huntsman pub in Drax and Drax Social Club about an hour earlier.

A driver in his seventies was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Several witnesses have already come forward but police say they need more help in investigating what happened.

They want to speak to anyone who saw a Nissan X-Trail in the area at the time of the incident, or may have seen the man and woman near the road prior to the crash.

They are also urging anyone with dashcam or video that may assist with their inquiries to save a copy and to contact them.

The man who died was in his forties. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman with him is her thirties. She was taken by ambulance to hospital with injuries that are described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

If anyone can help police they should email the investigating officer PC 165 Nicola Peters on nicola.peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Peters. In either case, they should quote reference 1223003934.