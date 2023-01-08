York is back on flood warning and staff may close the Foss Barrier this afternoon.

The Environment Agency has put out contradictory information about the river level.

Its flood warning, issued at 8.30am, says that the river level was then at 2.9 metres or 9 feet 6 inches and that it expected the river to continue rising until this afternoon.

But it is now forecasting that the river level will fall from now until midday tomorrow.

The warning says: "We are closing riverside flood gates in York. The Foss Barrier is expected to be operational this afternoon, based on current forecasts. Our incident response staff are closing flood gates and checking defences."

It also says the warning will be updated when the situation changes or late this afternoon.

But at 10am, when the Viking Recorder in the centre of York was reading 2.9 metres and when the warning remained unchanged, it was forecasting that the river will now fall continuously until midday tomorrow.

Levels on the Rivers Ure and Swale which flow into and form the River Ouse near Boroughbridge are falling.