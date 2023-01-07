NORTH Yorkshire Police are calling on York residents and businesses to help them find a man missing from Merseyside.
Officers believe Matthew Dillon may be staying at the Yorkshire capital or drinking in its bars.
He was last seen on January 2.
North Yorkshire Police posted on its Facebook page: “Information suggests he may have been in York. He may be staying in hotels, B&B or pubs.”
If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or in an emergency phone 999, and in either case give reference NYP-07012023-0137
