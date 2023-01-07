Maths is a subject at school that probably caused some difficulties for many of us with particular topics.

From algebra to geometry to quadratic equations there were some sections of the subject that were undoubtedly rather tricky.

If you are a fair few years removed from school now you may wonder if you could answer some of those questions you might have faced in your GCSEs or O-Levels.

With Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announcing plans for all pupils in England to study maths in some from up until they are 18, we have found a few questions to test you.

We pulled together sample GCSE maths questions which have been collected from previous papers and are designed to reflect some of the topics students have been tested on.

If you managed to answer all of the questions correctly then well done!

How did you do on the quiz? Let us know in the comments.