A passenger was injured when a double decker bus collided with a car yesterday evening.

The car was stationary on the A171 in Hawsker near Whitby when the bus hit it after 6pm.

The injured passenger was on the upper deck when the crash happened and was trapped by wreckage.

Firefighters from Whitby cut away part of the wreckage and the passenger was carried to an ambulance for paramedics to assess and arrange medical treatment.