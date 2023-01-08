YORK and North Yorkshire motorists face big court bills after they failed to respond to summons and were convicted of speeding or other car offences in their absence.

Paul Andrew Brown, 60, of Ponderosa Caravan Park, Goose Lane, Sutton-on-the-Forest, was convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court of driving without insurance, without a licence and without a test certificate in Wigginton and was ordered to pay £816 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.

The following were convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Natalie Jayne Lewis, 30, of Heather Bank, Osbaldwick, was convicted of speeding at Walton near Tadcaster and was ordered to pay £706 consisting of a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs. She was given five penalty points.

Stephen Demaine, 51, of Mowbray Terrace, Main Street, Ampleforth, must pay £344 consisting of a £220 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted of speeding on the M62 near Leeds. He was given three penalty points.

Chloe Winship, 33, of Chudleigh Road, off Leeman Road, York, was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving her car when it was allegedly speeding in Walton near Tadcaster. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points.