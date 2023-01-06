MORE than a thousand patients had to wait for over an hour in an ambulance before being admitted to York and Scarborough Hospitals in December, new figures have revealed.

Liberal Democrat councillors said the stats, published by the NHS, revealed that 1,081 patients waited for more than an hour.

"In total 45 per cent (1,558) of all ambulance crews were delayed by more than half an hour dropping off patients at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust A&E departments," said a spokesperson.

"2,632 hours were lost to ambulance handover delays in total. NHS targets state trusts should complete 95 per cent of all ambulance handovers in 30 minutes, with all conducted in less than one hour."

Cllr Carol Runciman, Lib Dem executive member for health and adult social care, claimed the crisis was not simply down to Covid or winter pressures but 'caused by years of underfunding of the NHS, failure to tackle the health service’s understaffing and fixing a social care system that is struggling to keep up with demand.'

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said earlier this week that the government had provided an extra £500 million this winter to speed up hospital discharge and free up beds.