FIVE men have been given prison sentences in recent cases before York Magistrates Court.

Jamie Adam Kendra, 39, of no fixed address, was jailed for 14 weeks after he admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words towards a police officer and obstructing a different police officer. He is serving the sentence concurrently with the jail sentence he is already serving for other offences. He was also ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Andrew Hunter, 41, of no fixed address, was jailed for seven days after he pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the requirements of his supervision after being released partway through a prison sentence. York magistratres heard he had not kept in touch with the probation service or attended a planned appointment

Craig Douglas Wilkinson, 43, of Burnholme Drive, Heworth, was jailed for 26 weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Lee Kenneth Moore, 40, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to bank card fraud. He was ordered to pay £7.49 compensation.

Gavin Paul Tuohey, 44, of Springhill, Tadcaster, was jailed for four months and banned from driving for three years after he was convicted of driving whilst disqualified, cannabis driving, cocaine driving and driving without insurance, on the A64 at Bilbrough. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.