FANS of The Great Pottery Throwdown are in for a double treat - not only is the popular TV show returning to screens this weekend but the show’s famous judge, Keith Brymer Jones, will be appearing in York this summer.

Keith - the renowned British designer, bestselling author and Throwdown judge - will be sharing stories of life in front of and behind the potter’s wheel in Life, Clay and Everything at York Theatre Royal, on June 1.

He’ll also give a live demonstration at his pottery wheel.

Keith at his potter's wheel

Dancer. Front man in an almost famous band. Judge on The Great Pottery Throwdown. How did all that happen?

A spokesperson for the theatre said: "Keith will be revealing all in conversation with his beloved wife, actor Marj Hogarth – their relationship and on-stage chemistry making for a live show like no other.

"Marj will guide Keith through tales from his fascinating life and career, from designing ceramic ranges for top retailers to throwing in his studio in Whitstable, and everything in between.

"He’ll pay tribute to the people, happy coincidences and memorable moments that have made his life what it is – from the art teacher who changed his life to the nearly-famous band he fronted.

"What’s more, Keith will take the audience on a journey through shapes, giving an exclusive on-stage demonstration at his much loved pottery wheel and sharing his advice and top tips about working with clay.

"He will also talk about how and why he decided to become a judge on The Great Pottery Throwdown on Channel 4."

Tickets for Keith Brymer-Jones LIVE: Life, Clay and Everything are available from the Theatre Royal box office, by telephone on 01904 623568, or online at yorktheatreroyal.co.uk