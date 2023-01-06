FREE entry to many of York's top attractions are promised as many others also offer special deals to York residents.

The annual York Residents’ Festival returns on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January, with some offers continuing all week.

Organised by Make It York, sponsored by Grand Central, there are over 100 attractions, events and offers for residents to take advantage of.

Historical attractions such as JORVIK Viking Centre, York Minster, Fairfax House, York Castle Museum, Barley Hall and The Guildhall will be opening their doors for free to residents across the weekend.

Residents can also take advantage of free wizard golf at The Hole In Wand, free river cruises with City Cruises and free chocolate tours at York’s Chocolate Story.

For theatre lovers, there’ll be an opportunity to go behind the scenes with York Theatre Royal and experience virtual reality with Pilot Theatre Monoliths at York Explore Library.

In addition, some of York's most popular eateries and restaurants will have special offers. They include 22 Yards Wine, Brew York, Ambiente Tapas, Forest and Trio Mezze Bar.

Furthermore, there are a range of special retail offers exclusively for residents at Avorium, The Yorkshire Soap Company, Dean’s Garden Centre, The Hat Shop and more.

For those preferring to explore the city on foot, there are plenty of free and discounted walking tours on offer. York Photo Walks will be offering free walks with a chance to learn and improve photography skills, while learning more about the history of York.

In addition, The Wizard Walk of York will be offering free family-friendly walks that promise to be spellbinding.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: “We’re delighted that we have over 100 attractions, events and offers for Residents’ Festival weekend in January.

"This is a great opportunity for residents to rediscover some of the brilliant attractions, retail and food and drink offers on their doorstep. A huge thank you to our Visit York members for their excellent offers and to our main sponsor, Grand Central.”

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of the City of York Council, said: “I’m delighted that York Residents’ Festival is once again back this year. The weekend is a great way to enjoy our city and support our local businesses. There is a lot explore and discover, with I hope something for everyone on offer during this fun-packed weekend of activities.

“Our thanks go to all the partners around the city who have come together to make sure that over 100 attractions, events and offers are available for residents.”

To take part, present a valid York Card, student card or identity card that proves York residency. If presenting an identity card, this must clearly state 'York' (e.g. driving licence or older person's bus pass).

For the full list of offers for York Residents’ Festival, go to www.visityork.org/resfest. Please note, some venues require pre-booking.