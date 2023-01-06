MORE York residents have a second address than the England and Wales average, while the number of people renting privately in York has risen.

The Office for National Statistics released the latest census 2021 results today (January 6).

The figures revealed that 10.5 per cent of York households use a second home elsewhere in the UK, compared to the nation's average of 4.1 per cent, when the census was carried out in March 2021.

A further 1.6 per cent had a second address outside the UK, compared to the 1.2 per cent average.

The percentage of York homeowners, marked in blue, who own a second home (Image: Office for National Statistics – Census 2021)

The ONS reported that the most common types of second address across the country were a parent or guardian's address, students' home addresses, and holiday homes.

The figures also revealed that 20 per cent of households in York were renting privately, a rise from 17.9 per cent of households at the time of the previous census in March 2011.

The number of households with mortgages or shared ownership fell in York, from 32.9 per cent in 2011, to 29.1 per cent in 2021.

York's figures on mortgages and private renting reflected the overall data across England and Wales.

There are now five million private renters in England and Wales, making up 20.3 per cent of all households, up from 3.9 million, 16.7 per cent, in 2011.

The number of homes with a mortgage or shared ownership also dropped, from 33.5 per cent of households in 2011, to 29.7 per cent in 2021.