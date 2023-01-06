A PANTO superfan who suffered an epileptic seizure when he visited a York theatre has been invited back to see it again - from the luxury of a box.

Ben Greenheld had a fit while watching Berwick Kaler in The Adventures of Old Granny Goose at the Grand Opera House just before Christmas.

Ben, 34, who has epilepsy, learning difficulties and autism, suffered a seizure within ten minutes of the pantomime starting on December 23.

He started shaking and jerking and going blue in the face, said his mother Karen.

Berwick said he had realised early on that there was a problem and praised the audience for realising that there were some things which were more important than a few laughs.

The panto was held up for about 10 minutes while Karen tended to Ben with the help of a mental health nurse sitting next to them – and some of the theatre’s front-of-house staff.

The Press reported afterwards how Karen wanted to thank members of the audience and theatre staff who came to his aid.

She said Ben was a Berwick ‘super fan,' who looked forward to the panto every year, kept all his past programmes and pictures at home, and even sent him Christmas cards.

Karen, who apologised to members of the audience who had their show interrupted, said she took Ben home and he quickly recovered. “But all he could say was ‘I missed Berwick!”

However, Ben was invited back to the opera house earlier this week, to watch the panto from the comfort of a box, and Karen says he loved it.

"We made it!" she said. "Yes, it was a little stressful but the front of house staff were great and very supportive.

"The box was brilliant - Ben loved it. Even the orchestra saw us and gave us a wave.

"We just missed a wagon wheel, and we got a mention in the end of the show. Ben sent Berwick one of his pictures - he started doing some drawings during lockdown.

"Then the highlight of the night was catching Berwick at the end for a chat and importantly a picture to treasure"

She said Ben even got a picture of himself with Martin Barrass, Berwick's sidekick in the show, as well as with Berwick.

"So thank you to the Grand Opera House for giving Ben another opportunity and giving us a positive outcome."

Theatre director Laura McMillan said: "We were delighted to welcome Karen Greenheld and her son, ‘superfan’, Ben back to see the panto. I hope they had a fantastic time."

*The Adventures of Old Granny Goose continues at the Grand Opera House until Sunday.