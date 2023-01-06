THIEVES have targeted a property in York during a burglary - when a number of items were stolen.

The incident happened in Shipton Street in the city between 11pm on Thursday (January 5) and 4.30am today (January 6), when an offender entered a property and stole a number of items.

North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation or witness the stolen vehicle should email jack.milner2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 268 MILNER.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12230002952 when passing on information.