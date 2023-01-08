CUSTOMERS at a York supermarket helped raise £1,340 for charity over Christmas.

In the lead up to Christmas, Morrisons at Foss Islands Road had their annual Christmas fundraiser Giving Tree for charity.

Their chosen charity was HOPING Street Kitchen which feeds homeless people in the city centre.

Customers were encouraged to donate £1,£2 or £5.

Morrisons Foss Islands Road Giving Tree (Image: Morrisons)

The store's Community Champion, Wendy Davis, said: “I am thrilled and extremely grateful to our customers.

"We have raised an amazing £1,340 for HOPING.”

Helen Meadows from the charity said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of Morrisons customers and the kindness of Wendy and the team for selecting us as their chosen charity.

"It costs around £200 per week to run the HOPING Street kitchen each Sunday from 6.30-8pm outside Kings Manor, where we invite anyone who would benefit to join us for a free 2 course homemade cooked meal with takeaways for future days. It has been a tough time for many people in York recently and this amount of cash will certainly help us.”

HOPING were awarded Best Community Project 2022 at The Press Community Pride Awards.

Morrisons, Foss Islands also support HOPING weekly with foodbank donations.