STAFF and residents transformed a care home into an American Diner to mark what would have been Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday.

The team at Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough came together to celebrate the life and career of Elvis with a day full of music, fun and dancing.

The team have fun during Elvis Day (Image: UGC)

General manager at the home, Mandy Scott, said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music. We had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his early life and what influenced him and watching old Elvis movies. He was such an incredible talent.

"On the afternoon, we had an Elvis singer performing a selection of Elvis’ greatest hit and our activities team treated our residents to an American themed takeaway and diner experience."

They honoured the music icon with a special day with music and dancing (Image: UGC)

Sonia, a resident at the home, said she loved Elvis growing up.

Sonia said: "Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We all had a brilliant time reminiscing."