PLANNERS may try to block the conversion of more York offices into residential accommodation if it threatens to hamper the creation of new jobs.

City of York Council says its revised Local Plan targets the creation of about 650 new jobs annually, which will support sustainable economic growth and improve prosperity.

But corporate director of place Neil Ferris says in a report: "The ongoing loss of good quality office space could detrimentally impact on jobs growth by reducing the stock of available office space.

"It is considered that further investigation should be undertaken to ensure that remaining office space is protected where necessary."

He said the Government introduced a temporary prior approval process for changing office uses into residential in 2013, which was made permanent in 2016.

"Applications for prior approval are not subject to the same assessment process as a planning application. There is no requirement to demonstrate the office use is no longer required and proposals are not required to provide for affordable housing or other policy requirements and mitigations."

He said officers would be undertaking further research to establish whether there was a need to remove permitted development prior approval rights for the conversion of buildings from office to residential use to ensure that economic growth was protected.