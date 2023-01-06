AN upmarket York car dealership has announced it is creating up to25 new jobs as it further expands its operations in the city.

The Lloyd Motor Group says the growth is part of a number of recent triumphs for the motor group in York. These include establishing a new customer contact centre and being awarded ‘Rapid Recovery Centre’ status for the service department for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

David McIntyre, Head of Business of Lloyd JLR York, said: “This expansion offers an exciting opportunity for Lloyd Motor Group to strengthen further and expand its offering in York. These new opportunities will take the staff numbers at York from just under 80 to over 100.”

Lloyd Motor Group, founded in 1976, operates in 32 locations across Northern England and Southern Scotland and employs over 1,200 people.

As part of this recruitment drive, Lloyd Jaguar Land Rover York will hold a recruitment open day on Monday January 16.

David added: “We are holding an informal and friendly recruitment open day in January. Everyone is welcome to visit us, regardless of experience, and learn more about the career opportunities here.

“We are happy for people just to come in for an informal chat and find out about our business and our staff. The site’s potential has been growing rapidly since Lloyd Motor Group’s acquisition in July 2021, and we have more exciting growth plans for 2023. Our long-term strategy is to lead the market.”

Positions will include Sales Executives, Service Advisors, Showroom Hosts, Vehicle Technicians, Customer Experience Advisors and Parts and Technician Apprentices.

The new customer contact centre in York will initially be used by four of Lloyd Motor Group’s sites in the coming years across the Yorkshire and Northumberland area for incoming and outgoing service bookings. It will be based in a custom-made facility on the first floor of the building. The additional positions needed in their workshop are down to being awarded the exciting Rapid Recovery Centre status.

The company says this JLR initiative prioritises Lloyd York as the official recovery specialist in the Yorkshire area.

The expansion sees Lloyd Motor Group’s significant investment in the Jaguar and Land Rover brands continue and follows extensive retailer refurbishments at its other retailer locations.

Sam Lloyd, Managing Director of Lloyd Motor Group, said: “At the heart of Lloyd Motor Group’s brand lie our people and values. They drive our operating principles and ambitions, which are fundamental to how we work. We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to our York retailer at an exciting time for us and our industry.”

Interested candidates can find out more by visiting lloydmotorgroup.com and can contact Lloyd York on 01904 569430, or by visiting the showrooms at Lysander Close, York, YO30 4XB