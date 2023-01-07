A North Yorkshire care campaigner is calling on the Government to recall parliament and convene an urgent COBRA meeting to tackle the "growing crisis in health and social care".

Mike Padgham said reports of people dying because of delayed emergency care had sent shock waves across the country and it was time for urgent action.

He said there was a "lack of urgency or detail" on the healthcare crisis in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s speech on Wednesday (January 4).

Mr Padgham, chair of Harrogate-based social care provider The Independent Care Group (ICG), said Government inaction "simply isn’t good enough".

“Healthcare experts are telling us the current situation is now, in many respects, worse than when we were hit by Covid-19,” said Mr Padgham. “At that point we mobilised and tackled the pandemic. At the moment, the Government seems to be sitting back and doing nothing and that simply isn’t good enough.

“Colleagues are telling me this is the worst they have known in decades.

“We are seeing that the NHS is unsafe and that social care is broken. We cannot go on any longer, this is a national scandal."

Mr Padgham's comments came after The Press reported this week how emergency services at York Hospital were experiencing the worst pressures in their history after being hit by a devastating combination of Covid cases, flu cases, staff absence and bed blocking.

Mr Padgham added: “The situation could be eased almost immediately by providing urgent support to social care. One part of the crisis is the inability of hospitals to discharge patients because of a lack of available social care.

“However, care and nursing homes and homecare providers are ready, willing and able to help. Capacity can be boosted but it needs more financial support to make it happen."

Mr Padgham said the pandemic had accelerated the existing challenges in the sector - leading to "a perfect storm of issues – severe staff shortages, falling occupancy, poor funding and ongoing coronavirus and flu cases within care homes".

“Now we have gone beyond crisis and need urgent action," he said. "A recall of parliament and COBRA meeting are now long overdue.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We know the NHS has been under unprecedented pressure, and we have set out our plan to tackle the Covid backlogs and deliver long term recovery and reform, backed by record investment.

“This winter, the government has provided an extra £500 million to speed up hospital discharge and free up beds – and the NHS is creating the equivalent of at least 7,000 more beds to help reduce A&E waits and get ambulances back on the road.

“NHS bodies and local authorities should adopt discharge processes that best meet the needs of the local population and we have supported them with updated hospital discharge guidance to ensure smooth discharges across the health and social care sectors.”