The University of York is taking part in a project to deliver solar powered trains.

The university, along with Siemens Mobility and British Solar Renewables, have been awarded two funding streams from the Department of Transport.

The first phase aims to demonstrate the solar power of trains running on the East Coast Mainline later this year.

A second phase aims to show how charging stations can be used to allow trains to operate using solar energy on lines not yet electrified. In time, allowing for diesel engines to be phased out.

Rob Morris, Managing Director, Rail Infrastructure for Siemens Mobility said: “Transportation in Britain accounts for 27% of carbon emissions and electrification of the country’s rail network is vital to transform the everyday journeys for passengers and accelerate the journey to net zero.

“Our findings could revolutionise how electricity powers UK railways, opening up the possibility of a large-scale shift to green electricity across the whole country, reducing costs and creating a raft of new job opportunities at the same time.”

Piran White, Professor of Environmental Management from the University of York said: “We’re excited to be supporting the decarbonisation of Britain’s railways. We bring a strong evidence-based approach to support engineering and design to optimise for railway demand, maximisation of solar efficiency, biodiversity gain and test the potential for combined agricultural use in a world-leading collaboration.”