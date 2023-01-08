HOW lovely is this old confectionery tin from Cravens of York?

The photo was posted on The Press's nostalgia page on Facebook by David Williamson.

The tin features scenic images of York landmarks. A painting of York Minster is on the tin lid, while likenesses of Merchant's Adventurers Hall and the Guildhall appear on the side.

Wording on the tin reads: "M A Craven & Son Ltd. French Almond Works, York, England."

This confectionery giant was in Coppergate until the 1950s, when it moved to Millfield Lane in Poppleton.

That site later became Monkhill Confectionery and then Tangerine Confectionery.

The Coppergate site, meanwhile, was excavated in the 1970s in one of York's biggest archaeological digs, revealing astonishing Viking finds.

Cravens in Coppergate in 1975 under demolition

The Cravens factory building at Coppergate was demolished in 1975, as our photo shows.

