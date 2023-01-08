HOW lovely is this old confectionery tin from Cravens of York?
The photo was posted on The Press's nostalgia page on Facebook by David Williamson.
The tin features scenic images of York landmarks. A painting of York Minster is on the tin lid, while likenesses of Merchant's Adventurers Hall and the Guildhall appear on the side.
Wording on the tin reads: "M A Craven & Son Ltd. French Almond Works, York, England."
This confectionery giant was in Coppergate until the 1950s, when it moved to Millfield Lane in Poppleton.
That site later became Monkhill Confectionery and then Tangerine Confectionery.
The Coppergate site, meanwhile, was excavated in the 1970s in one of York's biggest archaeological digs, revealing astonishing Viking finds.
The Cravens factory building at Coppergate was demolished in 1975, as our photo shows.
If you love sharing memories of York, please join us on Facebook at Why We Love York - Memories. Find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here