POLICE are searching for a wanted man in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate 32-year-old wanted man, Ashley Fulcher who has been recalled to custody.

Fulcher has links to Selby, Howden in East Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Chard in Somerset.

If you have any information that could help locate Fulcher please call 101.