COMMUNITY champions at a major supermarket in York, Acomb, Selby and Boroughbridge have been collecting for a great cause.

Morrisons Community Champions at stores including York Foss Islands and Acomb, Selby, Wetherby, Boroughbridge and Beverley, have been on a campaign in the past fornight to gather slow cookers, crock pots, heated blankets, kettles, toasters and warm clothing.

It's all been donated to Age UK York for distribution to the elderly in their care to keep them warm over the winter months.

Wendy Davis, Foss Islands Community Champion and Paul Cole, Foss Islands People Manager said: “The information Age UK have given us about the demand gave us the drive to get all the Champions to gather warm items urgently.”

Bev Ward, Simon Holmes and Marie Hawes of Age UK were extremely grateful for the donation and had a list of recipients for all items to go out immediately to elderly and vulnerable in York, Selby, Google and Hull areas who needed it most and some were sent to Age UK bases elsewhere in the region.

Bev said they have had so many thank you’s and tears from the recipients who truly thought they had been forgotten about this winter. She said our donation was 'amazing, kind, practical and useful and very well-received'.

She said: "One set of carers have organised to start the slow cookers in the morning, check it at lunch time and serve the dinner at tea time. This is wonderful as so many people haven't had completely fresh meals in a long time and Morrisons have enabled this to happen."