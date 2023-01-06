A FOOTPATH along a main road in a York village has been made safe for all users.

This new footpath, which runs along Sandy Lane from The Village to Barr Lane in Stockton on the Forest, has been widened and resurfaced, after the previous path was too narrow for wheelchair users and double buggies, meaning they had to go onto the road.

The work has been partly funded by a £25,000 ward grant, secured by Strensall ward councillor, Tony Fisher.

Local campaigner Paul Healy by the old path (Image: York Liberal Democrats)

Cllr Tony Fisher said: "I was appalled that users of wheelchairs and mobility scooters, as well as people with pushchairs, had to walk on the main road because the old path was far too narrow.

"The new footpath has been welcomed by the local community, who have had to endure an inadequate, unsafe and inaccessible path on the main road for years.

"The next priority in the area is to resurface the path from Barr Lane to the bus stop on Sandy Lane opposite The Hollies.

"Getting this footpath improved was a priority for me after I was elected, so I am very happy to have been able to secure this important improvement for our community."