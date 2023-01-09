Don't miss out on benefits

AS we start 2023, finances for the UK's lowest income households are continuing to buckle under the pressure of the cost-of-living crisis, with 7.2 million going without basic necessities and 4.7 million behind on their bills.

Amid soaring inflation, rising energy costs and a squeeze on household finances, it is those on the very lowest incomes that are struggling the most, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF).The JRF has suggested the government run a large campaign to encourage the take up of benefits.

So, if you are wondering if you could be eligible for any benefits now is the ideal time to find out.

Paul Brennan

Cotton Mill Road,

Bamber Bridge, Preston

---

Changing times

RE: both Matthew Laverack and D M Deamer’s letters of past times. I was born in 1940, not in York but in a pit village called New Lambton in County Durham. And like D Deamer’s friend, ll doors were hardly ever locked as they had nothing to steal.

I wore hand-me-down clothes from my older sisters but that was the way things were.

We had New Lambton and Old Lambton separated by the railway line which carried the coal from the mine to the depot.

When the pits were closed over the following years, Old Lambton was slowly demolished - the two Methodist chapels, the post office and all the houses which were built in a triangle with a communal area in the middle for washing lines.

Now you would not realise there ever was a village with families and allotments - trees were planted over the area. New Lambton is still there.

Maureen Robinson,

Broadway,

York

---

Paper cups are the answer

FOLLOWING the New Year's revelry and celebrations, I was surprised to see the large amounts of broken glasses and bottles on the footpaths and roads.

Apart from the dangers to dogs and children, cycles and motor vehicles it (unless cleaned up) lasts indefinitely.

Compared to plastic with 20 to 500 years life before decomposition, glass takes between 4,000 to one million years to decompose in the environment.

Perhaps the way forward for us all and the environment and saving having to removing dangerous sharp glass from the streets is to serve all drinks in paper cups?

As an extra bonus, it will eliminate the nasty drunken habit involving smashing drinking glasses - the worst anyone would get is a nasty paper cut.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

Honours List omission

I see the New Year's Honours List is once again more notable for the omissions than for those included.

After the 44 disastrous days of the Truss government, I would have thought a peerage for Tom Scholar, might have been the best appointment of all.

Elevating Tom to a position as cabinet minister without portfolio to go along with it, to put him around the cabinet table and ensure his continued wise counsel for the Sunak government, would also correct the error of Tom's dismissal as chief civil servant at the Treasury.

Happy New Year

Councillor Nigel Boddy,

Deputy leader LibDem Group, Darlington Unitary Authority

Greencroft Close, Darlington

---

