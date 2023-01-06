THE site of a new brain injury hospital in York has been transformed after 11 months of work - captured in photographs by a local resident.

The construction of the new hospital on the former site of York House, which started in February 2022 and is due to be completed in spring 2023, has taken place under the watchful eye of local residents at the Cocoa Works apartments, who have enjoyed a bird’s eye view of the development of The Disabilities Trust’s new specialist brain injury facility.

The Disabilities Trust, works to improve the lives of people with acquired brain injuries across the UK. This new hospital will provide rehabilitation for adults with complex needs following a brain injury, helping the individuals to take part in life fully and to help live independent lives wherever possible.

The work so far has been photographed by a local resident (Image: Helen Podmere)

Irene Sobowale, chief executive at The Disabilities Trust, said: “The opening of our new specialist healthcare facility is set to transform the lives of many people who, until now, have found that their needs for personalised rehabilitation aren’t being met.

"This new hospital will be a flagship for innovation - and will create a benchmark for several brain injury hospitals and rehabilitation centres in the UK that The Disabilities Trust is planning to open over the next few years, helping people living with brain injury regain skills they have lost.”

Once completed, the steel framed and concrete structure, spanning 5,000 metres squared over two floors, will feature technology coupled with psychology-led, homely interior design, which will be weaved throughout the hospital’s four wards and step-down flats, support and therapy areas and outdoor facilities, including a rooftop terrace.

The structure is set to be a new brain injury hospital for The Disabilities Trust (Image: Helen Podmere)

Assisted technology, designed to improve ability and day-to-day life, will be an element of the hospital’s care. It will be equipped with personalised smart screens - to remind patients about appointments and planned activities for the day and digital signage.

The facility will use sensor technology to increase safety and improve staff efficiency, using 3D infrared rays to alert staff to falls and other incidents or emergencies.

The Disabilities Trust also has plans to install blended virtual and augmented reality technology to assist with care pathways, allowing patients to experience everyday life situations, such as using cash machines.

The work is set to be completed in spring this year (Image: Helen Podmere)

Nestled alongside York racecourse, around one mile from York city centre, residents of the hospital will also experience rehabilitation in real-life scenarios outside the service, with the service itself aiming to be integrated into the community.

Helene Podmore, local resident at The Cocoa Works, who has photographed the progress of the hospital, said: “I’m delighted the site is being put to such good use, and it’s been a real pleasure witness the hospital take shape."

The new hospital will replace the trust’s current facility at York House.