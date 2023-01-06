It’s 9am on a Thursday in early January and I’m sat in a rooftop spa pool.

I should be in the office but I can see people going to work or the shops.

And I hear bells from nearby churches.

It might seem impossible, but it’s for real as I soak up the relaxing warmth.

I have just spent the night in York’s newest accommodation attraction.

The Impossible Motel opened just before Christmas, in a former bank dating from the 1820s.

Situated off St Helen’s Square, there is no better place to enjoy the city’s pleasures.

Bettys Café is a stone’s throw away, so are both Houses of Trembling Madness and a host of other bars, cafes and restaurants. Shambles and the Minster are but a few minutes’ walk away.

Anyway, the night before, I arrived after a busy day at work, and I got to choose the soap for my room - supplied by Lush.

I’m in the best room of the hotel, which contains the spa pool, so it’s good I packed some shorts, though I was told I had privacy if I hadn’t!

Hotel manager Nick Davies and two staff check me in. Nick describes the hotel as ‘quirky’, contrasting with bland national chains.

Indeed it is, with low lighting, offset in orange, with unusual pictures on the walls.

In my room is an old fireplace with oven, something a few other rooms have too.

There are red stairs to climb to reach the spa pool and enjoy fine views over the city centre.

There is a large poster bed too, with a chandelier above, and yes it was comfortable.

I had been told it might be noisy at times and was provided with earplugs. But I most certainly did not need them as I enjoyed my best sleep in ages and hardly heard a sound.

Midweek in York is pretty quiet; thick curtains block out daylight and the sound. All this is helped by the solid concrete floors and wood-panelling of a 19th century bank, coupled with thick, luxurious carpeting throughout.

The restaurant was quiet when I dined, which was a shame because people were missing out on delicious food and great service. But it and the motel are busy on a weekend, I am assured.

I enjoyed excellent teriyaki chicken wings, beef cheeks and roast veggies and a chocolate brownie pudding.

I tried three different and wonderful red wines, ending with a chocolate orange cocktail to reflect the heritage of its former Terry’s building location.

Well, after sleeping in until nearly 9am, and enjoying the spa, I toured the hotel and its characterful 17 rooms.

Some are in a basement, with banking artefacts in recognition of the heritage of the former vaults.

Then, I returned to work, well-fed and rested, and feeling good with the world.

