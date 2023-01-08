A BUSINESS park in North Yorkshire, which has created 350 jobs, is celebrating a raft of new deals.

New arrivals at Malton Enterprise Park, just off the A64, include high-end kitchen company Counter Interiors, the renowned Florians Bakery, fire and security specialists Derventio, Ryedale Garage Doors, Pelican Bus and Truck Parts and Rare Bird Gin, while existing occupiers Bella di Notte and The Chef’s Choice have moved into brand-new hi-spec new business units on the park.

In addition, a number of other bespoke units on the 180,000 sq ft site, ranging from 2,000 sq ft upwards, have been sold to private investors.

In all, occupiers from a wide range of business sectors have taken a combined total of 120,000 sq ft at Malton’s premier employment park.

Sean Harrison, managing director of Harrison Developments said: “These new deals are a tremendous vindication of the substantial investment we have made in our park.

“More than 350 new and sustainable jobs have been created on site, which makes us very proud. The wide variety of successful businesses here is also an indication of the strength of the economy in the Ryedale area.

“We are especially pleased that successful Yorkshire businesses such Bella di Notte and Dales The Chef’s Choice have moved into larger premises on our park, because they like the location and the ambience so much. We have been delighted to accommodate their needs, as they have outgrown their current buildings.

“These are not the easiest of times, as we emerge from a global pandemic into a worrying cost of living crisis, but the current level of activity at our park gives us confidence for the future.”

Bella di Notte at Malton Enterprise Park (Image: Press release)

Luke Counter, owner of the multi-award-winning Counter Interiors, which now occupies a brand-new 1,500 sq ft mezzanine showroom, enthused: “I can’t speak highly enough of the Malton Enterprise Park, which is the perfect base for us. The flexibility of the mezzanine unit which we occupy means that we now have an extensive showroom, storeroom and offices.

“We are based in Clifton in York, but quite a few of our customers from the Malton and Ryedale area, so it made sense for us to open another showroom here. The location, just by the A64, is ideal, with easy access to the rest of the county. The whole park looks magnificent, which creates the perfect atmosphere for businesses here to flourish. I cannot recommended this very special business park highly enough and I’m absolutely delighted we have moved here.”

Meanwhile Bella di Notte, the popular women’s fashion retailer, which originally moved to the Malton Enterprise Park four years has recently taken extra space to accommodate its growth.

Sean Harrison has very positive plans for the future.

“We have a further 100,000 sq ft of quality employment land at the park, available on a design and build basis. We will build speculatively and will either sell or lease the new units.

“These units will be single or two-storey commercial buildings which will be designed with maximum flexibility to allow a range of uses, including light industrial, offices, general industrial and retail, trade and warehousing. Sizes range from 1,000 sq ft to 50,000 sq ft.”

Other major occupiers on site include Screwfix, JMP Packaging, Direct Imaging, Toolstation, the Pebblechild charity, Aquapoint, Be Amazing Arts, Puddleducks Children’s Nursery, Rhodium Car Valeting and No Limits Cycling.