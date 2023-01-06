I DON'T mind a five per cent increase in Council Tax if it were used to fix things like our potholed roads but object to paying for LibDem payouts, costly anti-vehicle terrorist barriers, D'Agorne's unwanted road closures and the fortune spent on a council chamber unfit for anybody disabled.

Councillors are elected to give us what voters want, not what they think we want.

Roll on the local elections when we can show the LibDems what we think of their dreadful governance, the war on cars and Blue Badge holders for one.

John Zimnoch,

Osbaldwick,

York

---

Keep their views among themselves, please

WOULD it be cruel to suggest, after first checking in the family announcements that they're still with us, The Press podium 'top letter writers' (Ken Thorpe, January 4, 2023) then simply write to each other about their similarly held world views?

The rest of us probably know them by now!

Matt Rylatt,

Caedmon Close,

York

... Ken Thorpe’s illuminating annual tally of leading letters contributors puts a whole new gloss on the expression ‘Press counter’.

See ‘Top of readers’ letters’, Page 27 of The Press, January 4th 2023. Thank you Mr Thorpe for so faithfully keeping tabs on these submissions and emissions.

A tiny point. The Press has got the spelling of my name correct on every one of my 43 letters in 2022.

My vanishingly minor quibble is that Mr Thorpe has confused me with the quayside derricks but he got the Reed bit right.

Please keep up the good work Mr T as Press Letters Monitor.

I never made monitor rank when at school, not even pencils monitor, a lasting regret.

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

----

Reasons to go vegan in 2023

SOON, the crackers and baubles will be put away until next Christmas, but you can extend the occasion for peace and joy by treating yourself to a gift that’s always in season: go vegan – you’ll be doing animals, the planet, and yourself a world of good.

Every vegan not only saves 200 animals a year from the abattoir but also helps combat the climate catastrophe and reduces their risk of cancer, heart disease, and other serious health issues.

Going plant-based is easier on the wallet, too, especially during today’s cost-of-living crisis. Staples such as bread, pasta, rice, fruit, beans, lentils, and veggies are cheaper and healthier than animal-derived foods, and the price of vegan meat, egg, and dairy alternatives continues to drop due to rising demand.

Thousands of Brits have already taken note: nearly one in four is saving money by cutting out meat and eating vegan.

And this month – Veganuary – is the ideal time for you to give it a go, too.

Take PETA’s 30-Day Vegan Challenge, and download our free vegan starter kit (available at PETA.org.uk), which is packed with good ideas and easy recipes perfect for the new year.

Elisa Allen,

Vice President of Programmes

PETA,

Society Building,

All Saints Street,

London

---

Reality check

DURING this time of fiscal upheaval when Premier League football club managers, earning tens of thousand per week, talk of being stressed, are the rest of us supposed to send them message of sympathy?

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

----

