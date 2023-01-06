STUDENTS from a college near York started the new year on a high with a prestigious awards ceremony acknowledging their success.

Held on Wednesday (January 4) Selby College’s Student Awards Ceremony was attended by learners and their loved ones, college staff and governors.

Group executive director for external relations and skills development at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Lorraine Cross, began by welcoming guests and congratulating the award winners for their achievements throughout their studies.

She said: "I’m delighted that we are able to recognise and celebrate the successes of our students in the presence of their loved ones, as well as the curriculum heads who encourage and support our students in fulfilling their full potential.

"We’re incredibly proud to see what our award winners have gone on to achieve using their qualifications, whether that be progressing on to a higher-level course with us, into employment or on to university.”

Head of A-Levels Karen Ralphs, alongside head of construction Suzanne Black and subject area manager for GCSE maths James Ruddle, presented eight awards throughout the evening.

Each of them took to the stage to announce the award winners and why they had been nominated, before the former students were presented with their accolades by Richard Stiff, chair of the local college board for Selby College and Heart of Yorkshire Education Group governor.

Acknowledging the accomplishments of the highest achieving and most improved students in maths, a range of awards were sponsored and presented by the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group.

Benjamin Kama, who won the Highest Achieving Student at Advanced Level Mathematics Award, said: “It was a really nice surprise to hear that I had won the award and I’m grateful to my former tutors for nominating me.

"What they taught me during my time at college stood me in good stead when starting my degree in maths at the University of Sheffield in September 2022, ensuring that I had a great foundation of knowledge which I could build on.”

Sam Marshall, who is currently studying a Level 3 electrical installation programme at Selby College, was awarded the Former Principal's Excellence in Construction Award, supported by Allan Stewart.

In addition to becoming a student governor at the college, Sam also acted as the construction student representative for his fellow course mates, helping to shape and contribute to the overall experience of construction students at Selby College.

Sam said: “I’m incredibly flattered and honoured to have won the award and to have my hard work acknowledged.

"I’m extremely grateful for all that the college has done for me, especially my tutors who have always been so supportive and encouraging.

"Alongside my studies, I’m currently helping out in the Army Reserves and hope to apply for selection this year.”