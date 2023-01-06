Prince Harry has reportedly recalled the moment he lost his virginity to a cougar in a field behind a busy pub. The 38-year-old dropped the bombshell in his memoir Spare, set to be released on January 10.

As leaks continue from Harry’s bombshell book, the most shocking has been his claim he was grabbed by the collar and thrown to the floor by his brother over a confrontation about his wife Meghan.

While Spare is not due for release until Tuesday, its accidental sale in Spain has resulted in a flurry of explosive revelations from the duke’s autobiography.

Another revelation includes the moment King Charles’ son lost his virginity to an “older lady” who “loved horses very much”. The Duke of Sussex described the moment as a “humiliating episode”.

He said: "I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and held me back… one of my mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a busy pub. No doubt someone had seen us."

Harry’s autobiography Spare (Penguin Random House/PA) (Image: PA)

Harry also claims William was “tormented” over their father’s affair with Camilla and felt “tremendous guilt” for not speaking up sooner, despite having “long harboured suspicions about the Other Woman”.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have declined to comment, but the inflammatory claims and intimately personal book are being seen as damaging Harry’s fragile relationship with his brother – a future king – beyond repair.