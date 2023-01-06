PEOPLE in York are being warned about a scam doing the rounds.

North Yorkshire Police say courier fraud is an old scam but one which residents are still falling victim to and the scammers continue to target people ruthlessly with it.

The force say they have received a number of reports since Christmas.

Courier fraud is when a fraudster contacts victims by telephone purporting to be a police officer or bank official. To substantiate this claim, the caller might be able to confirm some easily obtainable basic details about the victim such as their full name and address.

The caller may also offer a telephone number for the victim to telephone or ask the victim to call the number on the back of their bank card to check that they are genuine. In these circumstances, either the number offered will not be genuine or, where a genuine number is suggested, the fraudster will stay on the line and pass the victim to a different individual.

Andy Fox, North Yorkshire Police, Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer with the Economic Crime Unit, said: "After some trust has been established, the fraudster will then, for example, suggest some money has been removed from a victim’s bank account and staff at their local bank branch are responsible.

"They may suggest suspects have already been arrested but the “police” need money for evidence.

"Or that a business such as a jewellers or currency exchange is operating fraudulently and they require assistance to help secure evidence.

"Victims are then asked to co-operate in an investigation by attending their bank and withdrawing money, withdrawing foreign currency from an exchange or purchasing an expensive item to hand over to a courier for examination who will also be a fraudster.

"Remember the police will never ask you to move money or withdraw money to assist in an investigation."