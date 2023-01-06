A HOSPICE in North Yorkshire has landed a £3,000 cash boost from a local property company.

Family run Ellis Hay, based in Scarborough, has raised the funds for Saint Catherine’s Hospice with their donation scheme throughout 2022.

As part of their commitment to supporting their local community, Ellis Hay made a donation of £50 to Saint Catherine’s for every completed property sale.

Sam Hay, partner at Ellis Hay, said: “Saint Catherine’s provides outstanding care for people in our local community. We're thrilled to be able to support such a wonderful charity with a donation like this.

"We're carrying on into 2023 and hope to be able to match this again."

Tom Thornton, communications assistant at Saint Catherine’s, said the team would like to thank everyone at Ellis Hay for their "amazing support" throughout 2022.

"Support from generous businesses such as Ellis Hay is one of the reasons we can continue to provide our care," he added.