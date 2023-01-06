A 'leak' from Prince Harry's explosive memoir has revealed the Prince begged King Charles to not marry his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla.

The extract, which has been 'leaked' five days before the Duke of Sussex's book 'Spare' is due to be published, reportedly includes claims from Harry that he would not welcome Camilla into the family if the couple wed.

The snippet from the tell-all autobiography also claims that while Harry and his brother William approved of Camilla, they didn't want him to marry for a second time after the death of their mother Diana in 1997.

Prince Harry reportedly 'begged' Charles not to marry Camilla (PA) (Image: PA)

Prince Harry accuses Camilla of leaking stories in explosive book 'Spare'





Charles did go on to marry Camilla at Guildhall in Windsor on April 9 2005, 35 years after they originally met and dated.

The former Duchess of Cornwall became the Queen Consort when King Charles became King as his mother Queen Elizabeth decreed in a special Platinum Jubilee statement last year.

The book extract, obtained by The Sun, also includes a claim from Harry that Camilla allegedly leaked details of a meeting she had with William to the press.

The explosive book snippet follows the revelation that some copies of 'Spare' had accidentally gone on sale in Spain - five days before the official release.

Prince William is 'beloved brother' and 'arch nemesis', Harry's memoir says

The Royal's book also reportedly includes claims from the Prince that he was physically attacked by his brother in a row and that it was he and the Princess of Wales who encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005.

William was said to be described as both his “arch nemesis” and his “beloved brother" in the bombshell book.

The Guardian, which was also able to obtain a copy of the book despite tight pre-launch security, also revealed that a woman had shared a message from his mother after she died.

Harry said the woman, who “claimed to have ‘powers’”, told him his mother is “with” him and that she knows he is “looking for clarity” and “feels” his confusion.

Prince Harry lost his mother Diana when he was only 12 (PA) (Image: PA)

Following the death of the Princess of Wales when he was only 12, Harry sought help due to his sadness and grief.

The Duke said he “recognised the high-percentage chance of humbuggery” before meeting the unnamed woman, but that trusted friends had recommended her.

READ MORE: King Charles has made 'various threats' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over new book

READ MORE: Questions raised by final instalment in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries

“The minute we sat down together,” he wrote, “I felt an energy around her.”

Harry said the woman told him she felt an energy around him too, and said “Your mother is with you”, the Guardian reported.

He replied: “I know. I’ve felt that of late.”

Harry also said the woman told him that Diana had said: “You’re living the life she couldn’t. You’re living the life she wanted for you.”

He said he wanted to believe the woman, and that he was given a sign.

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' will officially be released on Tuesday, January 10 2023.