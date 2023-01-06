A CHARITY in York that runs a valued community centre for local groups has won a community award from a building merchant.

Haxby and Wigginton Youth and Community Association has secured £500 worth of building materials through Selco’s Community Heroes campaign.

The charity, which runs Oaken Grove Community Centre, will use the funds to create raised beds and help towards building a wheelchair-accessible ramp in the garden.

Lisa Wellington, community services manager at the York charity, said: “We are thrilled to have this welcome support from Selco.

“We offer a range of friendly, affordable facilities for local groups and individuals to run a variety of events and activities.

“Having the wheelchair-accessible ramp will make a significant difference to those who use our facilities but have mobility issues. It will help us get closer to our aim of being as inclusive a venue as possible.”

Haxby and Wigginton Youth and Community Association is one of 12 organisations that Selco has awarded £500 worth of building materials to during its six-month Community Heroes campaign.

Next month it will now go head-to-head with the 11 other Community Heroes winners in a public vote to win £5,000 in cash, or £1,000 as runner-up.

Carine Jessamine, Selco marketing director, said: “We’re really pleased to support Haxby and Wigginton Youth and Community Association, which is doing great work to help the local community at its community centre.

“Times are tough for both individuals and community groups so we know that assistance like this can make a huge difference.

“We’re looking forward to working with the team to get the materials they need to build the ramp and raised beds for the garden.”

Other Community Heroes winners so far this year include the 13th Warrington East Scout Group, Sirhowy Valley Hub and Punk Against Poverty CIC.

